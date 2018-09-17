LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a man has died in a police-involved shooting in Pennsylvania.

The shooting at the Lancaster home occurred around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, several hours after police had responded there for a reported hostage situation.

But further details on the shooting and the people involved were not immediately available.

Authorities say no other injuries were reported.

Police remained at the scene early Monday.





