The White House said Monday that Judge Brett Kavanaugh is willing to testify at a new hearing to defend himself against accusations of an attempted sexual assault dating back three decades.

The offer to testify is the latest shift for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee as he tried to fend off the allegation, which Democrats publicly sprang just days before a key committee vote.

Minutes after the offer, The New York Times reported that the Judiciary Committee had canceled that Thursday vote and will instead hold a new round of hearings with both Judge Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, next week.

That would mean Republicans have relented on their original plan, which was to have Judge Kavanaugh and Ms. Ford speak to committee investigators.

“Judge Kavanaugh looks forward to a hearing where he can clear his name of this false allegation. He stands ready to testify tomorrow if the Senate is ready to hear him,” said White House spokesman Raj Shah.





