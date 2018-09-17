Debra Katz, the attorney representing Christine Blasey Ford, said Monday that her client is willing to testify before Congress about her accusations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh.

Ms. Katz confirmed on three morning news shows that Ms. Ford would be willing to go on the record and have a public hearing about the sexual assault allegations she made in a letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat, and an interview with The Washington Post.

“She’s willing to do whatever it takes to get her story forth,” she said on NBC’s “Today” show.

Ms. Katz told CNN’s “New Day” that her client has not been asked to speak before the Senate Judiciary Committee yet. The lawyer explained many lawmakers have statements, but not taken action.

While Ms. Ford is ready to testify, Ms. Katz said Republicans were already planning to play “hardball” with her.

“This is not an exercise that designed to get the truth. This an exercise that’s designed to terrify somebody who’s already been traumatized,” she said on CBS’ “This Morning.”

However, Ms. Katz said she would release the results of the polygraph Ms. Ford took to “the appropriate authorities,” which would be the Senate Judiciary Committee.

To note, Ms. Ford took the polygraph at her lawyer’s suggestion, but most polygraphs are not admissible as evidence in court.





