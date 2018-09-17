Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says Republicans on the Judiciary Committee can’t be trusted to conduct an impartial review of the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Schumer says voting on Kavanaugh scheduled for this week must be delayed so these “serious and credible” allegations can be investigated by the FBI.

He said from the Senate floor, “This has to be done by an independent outside body.”

The New York Democrat says he believes Christine Blasey Ford, the college professor accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault while the two were at a party in high school. Kavanaugh denies the allegation.

The Republican chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, wants the panel’s top staff to interview Ford and Kavanaugh. Democrats reject that and want a full investigation.





