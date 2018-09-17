Donald Trump Jr. mocked the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Instagram post Sunday.

Mr. Trump shared a parody photo of the letter Christine Blasey Ford sent to Sen. Diane Feinstein in July, showing a childlike note in which “Bret” asks “Cindy” to check yes or no when asked if she’d be his “girlfreind.”

The eldest Trump son wrote, “Oh boy… the Dems and their usual nonsense games really have him on the ropes now. Finestein [sic] had the letter in July and saved it for the eve of his vote… honorable as always. I believe this is a copy for full transparency.”

His comment also included three laughing emojis.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Monday that Ms. Ford should be respected as the allegations are investigated.

“This woman should not be insulted and she should not be ignored,” Ms. Conway said during an interview on “Fox and Friends.”





