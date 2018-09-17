President Trump on Monday endorsed a Senate bill to ban “gag clauses” that prevent pharmacists from telling customers they can save money in some cases by paying cash for their prescriptions, instead of relying on their insurance and making the co-payment.

“Americans deserve to know the lowest drug price at their pharmacy, but ‘gag clauses’ prevent your pharmacist from telling you!” he tweeted. “I support legislation that will remove gag clauses and urge the Senate to act.”

Senators are scheduled to vote on the legislation late Monday during a series of votes that will also target the U.S. opioid crisis.

Taken together, the bills offer a bipartisan respite from sniping over Mr. Trump’s pick to the Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican and chief sponsor of the gag-clause ban, says too many Americans are overpaying, because pharmacists can only divulge the cheaper option if the customer specifically asks about it.

Mr. Trump targeted the gag clauses in the drug-pricing plan he outlined in May, and the Collins bill forbidding the practice easily cleared the Senate Health Committee in July.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee advanced a bill containing Ms. Collins’ language, though the full chamber hasn’t taken it up yet.





