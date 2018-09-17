Sen. Elizabeth Warren is running a fundraising campaign off decades-old allegations of an attempted sexual assault by President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Ms. Warren’s Senate campaign issued a plea to supporters Monday praising Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has come forward and detail what she said was Judge Kavanaugh’s attempt to force himself on her while they were both in high school in the 1980s.

“Christine Blasey Ford has done a brave thing in coming forward. She deserves to be heard and treated with respect. Now it’s the Senate’s job to make sure that happens,” the fundraising email says.

Judge Kavanaugh has vehemently denied Ms. Ford’s accusation, and Republicans have raised questions about how much Democrats believe her, given that their top senator on the Judiciary Committee sat on the allegation for six weeks without taking action.

Democratic leaders are now saying they accept her accusations, which she says she never spoke about to anyone until revealing them during therapy in 2012. Ms. Ford also arranged for herself to take a lie detector test which she passed, according to The Washington Post.

“I believe her. Many, many, many Americans believe her,” said Sen. Charles E. Schumer, Democrats’ leader.

He described her as emblematic of a broader struggle of women who made “allegations of abuse and have been ignored or dragged through the mud.”





