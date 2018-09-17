FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A Fargo man will serve 15 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.
The U.S. attorney’s office says 26-year-old Damian Olvera was arrested after law officers received a tip and seized multiple computer files depicting the sexual exploitation of children.
Olvera was recently sentenced for receiving and possessing child porn. He’ll be on supervised release for 15 years following his prison time.
