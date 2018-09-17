FEMA announced on Monday that the nationwide test of a new system that would send presidential alerts directly to residents’ phones during national emergencies is delayed until October 5.

The Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) test was originally planned for Thursday, but needed to be delayed because of Hurricane Florence. Plans for the test remain the same.

“WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA should be capable of receiving the test message,” FEMA explained, but noted that some phones will not receive the alert.

Cell phones compatible with WEA will automatically get an alert on their phones like they do with weather threats and AMBER alerts. Users will not be able to opt out of the test.

The Emergency Alert System will also be tested right after the WEAd alert is sent. Out. These tests are aimed at determining “the operational readiness” of both systems and what improvements may be needed.





