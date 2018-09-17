BOSTON (AP) - A former Massachusetts prison guard has been sentenced after pleading guilty in a scheme to smuggle drugs into the facility for an inmate.

A federal judge on Monday sentenced 51-year-old William Holts, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, to time already served and two years of supervised release, with the first three months spent in home confinement. Holts, who pleaded guilty in July, must also pay a $2,000 fine.

Authorities say Holts had been smuggling other contraband into MCI-Norfolk for six months when he told an inmate he was willing to smuggle drugs into the prison for cash. In a series of recorded calls, Holts agreed to bring in more than 100 Suboxone strips in exchange for $2,000.

Suboxone is intended to treat heroin addiction, but some abuse the drug to get high.





