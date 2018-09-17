WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say an ice cream truck has struck and killed a toddler in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 2-year-old girl was struck around 3:45 p.m. Sunday in a Wentzville neighborhood. Police Officer Jacob Schmidt says she crossed in front of the vehicle as it began driving forward. Her name wasn’t immediately released. Schmidt described what happened as “heartbreaking.”

A phone number on the truck goes to a voicemail for Cool Times Ice Cream. No one responded to a message that the Post-Dispatch left Sunday night and that The Associated Press left Monday. The company’s website says individuals and organizations can arrange for the company’s trucks to come to parties or events.





