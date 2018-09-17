TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man has admitted paying a federal employee a cash bribe to favorably handle and review non-immigrant visas so people from the Dominican Republic could apply for entry into the United States.

Federal prosecutors say Luis Santos paid $2,381 to a U.S. Consular Adjudicator in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The 37-year-old Teaneck man now faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced Dec. 18.

Santos pleaded guilty Friday to bribery of a public official. The payment was made through a relative of Santos who lives in the Dominican Republic.

Authorities say the bribe was for five applications in March. Each of the applicants paid $1,000, which was roughly split between Santos and the official.

It wasn't known if he's retained an attorney.





