By - Associated Press - Monday, September 17, 2018

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - A man has been charged with murder for the beating death of his grandmother in western Iowa’s Council Bluffs.

Court records say 29-year-old Jacob Heyer originally was charged with attempted murder and other crimes connected to the beating of 71-year-old Karen Fort on Aug. 27. Police say Fort died of her injuries Friday, and Heyer was charged Monday with first-degree murder.

His attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press. Heyer reportedly told officers that his grandfather had assaulted his grandmother.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide