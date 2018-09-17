NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a 22-year-old man was fatally shot at a park in the western Nebraska city of North Platte.
The shooting occurred Friday night at Centennial Park. Police say the victim and a friend met two other people there, and gunshots soon rang out.
Police say the victim’s friend took him to a hospital, where he died. The victim’s been identified as 22-year-old Ethan Pohlmeier.
No arrests have been reported.
