Monday, September 17, 2018

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a 22-year-old man was fatally shot at a park in the western Nebraska city of North Platte.

The shooting occurred Friday night at Centennial Park. Police say the victim and a friend met two other people there, and gunshots soon rang out.

Police say the victim’s friend took him to a hospital, where he died. The victim’s been identified as 22-year-old Ethan Pohlmeier.

No arrests have been reported.


