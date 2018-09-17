The U.S. will reportedly cut the maximum number of refugees it will admit next year by one-third.

According to NBC News, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. will cap the number of admittances at 30,000 in fiscal 2019, an amount that would be one-third less than 2018’s cap of 45,000.

Breaking: Pompeo says US will let in max of 30,000 refugees in FY19. That’s down from 45,000 cap this year and less than a third of Obama-era levels — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) September 17, 2018

That number would also be less than a third of the peak annual number allowed during the presidency of Barack Obama.

NBC reporter Josh Lederman wrote on Twitter that in announcing the cuts, Mr. Pompeo noted a “case of an individual resettled in US who was found to have ties to Islamic State group.”

Pompeo notes case of an individual resettled in US who was found to have ties to Islamic State group https://t.co/s86igJ2rF9 — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) September 17, 2018

He also said that the 30,000 figure “is a cap, not a floor,” meaning the U.S. might let in fewer than that and noted that even with the cap set at 45,000 for 2018, the Trump administration had admitted less than half that number (21,000) with the fiscal year just two weeks from being over.





