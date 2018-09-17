By - Associated Press - Monday, September 17, 2018

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota man is charged with assaulting a police officer for firing arrows at three officers, striking one of them and prompting the other two to shoot the suspect.

Stearns County prosecutors on Monday charged 31-year-old Ramey James Olson of Alexandria with three felony assault counts as well as theft of a motor vehicle and burglary. Bail was set at $2 million.

Authorities allege Olson stole a pickup in Osakis on Thursday and drove to Sauk Centre, where he smashed through a garage door and entered a home.

Olson allegedly took the homeowner’s compound bow and shot an arrow through the left forearm of Deputy Paul Orvis. The complaint alleges Olson also fired arrows at a state trooper and a Melrose officer, who fired their guns and wounded Olson.


