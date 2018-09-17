Police in Montgomery County, Maryland are not investigating attempted sexual assault allegations lodged against Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, a police spokeswoman confirmed Monday.

“We don’t open an investigation unless a victim files a complaint with us and so far the alleged victim in this case has not done so,” said Elsa Rand, a County Police spokeswoman told The Washington Times.

Christine Blasey Ford said she was at a party in Montgomery County, Maryland, with Judge Kavanaugh in the 1980s. She said Judge Kavanaugh, who was then a 17-year-old student, climbed on her and tried to forcefully undress her. Ms. Blasey, who was also a teenager at the time, said she ran out of the house when she escaped his grasp.

Montgomery County has a countywide police force rather than each municipality having independent investigators.

Also on Monday, a spokesman for the Montgomery County State’s Attorneys Office said no charges have been filed as a result of the accusations. The spokesman Ramon Korionoff referred all follow-up questions to the county police.





