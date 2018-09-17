BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a police SUV heading to the scene of a domestic violence report collided with a car in southwestern Michigan, killing the driver of the car and injuring two officers.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involving the Pokagon Band Police Department SUV happened Sunday afternoon in Bainbridge Township.

The sheriff’s office says that the car failed to yield at a stop sign before being struck. A 69-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer who was driving the SUV was taken to a hospital in St. Joseph and the passenger was airlifted to South Bend, Indiana. Names weren’t immediately released.

The crash is under investigation, but the sheriff’s office says there’s no evidence that weather or vision obstruction played a part in the crash.





