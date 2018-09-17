WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of a Westchester man during a road rage incident.

The Westchester County district attorney’s offices say 22-year-old Christian Walczyk (WAHL’-zihk), of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County, entered the plea on Monday.

Authorities say the victim, 28-year-old Daniel Siino, of Hartsdale, was stabbed in the chest by Walczyk during a late night encounter last year on the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant.

Siino’s wife started driving him to a hospital and called 911. He was found by emergency crews and troopers and was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Troopers say Walczyk left the scene and called 911 claiming to be the victim before he was arrested.





