ANKENY, Iowa (AP) - Ankeny police have identified the person killed by an Ankeny police officer as a 31-year-old Missouri man.

Police on Monday said officer Todd Webb responded to a call Saturday afternoon of a robbery in progress at a Hy-Vee gas station and located a suspect nearby.

Police say the man pointed a handgun at the officer, who then shot and killed the suspect.

The man was identified as Christopher Leonard, of Springfield, Missouri.

Police say evidence, including video, has been given to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which will investigate the shooting.

Webb, a 12-year-veteran of the Ankeny Police Department, is on paid administrative leave.

Ankeny is a Des Moines suburb with a population of about 60,000.





