SPARKS, Nev. (AP) - Secret Witness is offering a $250 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect who made off with money and gifts at a wedding in a hotel-casino ballroom in Sparks.

Sparks police say a man took the gift box with monetary gifts for the bride and groom the Nugget Casino on Saturday.

Video surveillance captured him concealing the money and box on his person before he walked out.

Police say they’ll charge him with grand larceny if they find him.

Anyone with information should call Sparks police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.