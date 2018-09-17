RENO, Nev. (AP) - Reno police are investigating the death of a pedestrian hit by an SUV over the weekend near Meadowood Mall.
Investigators say the SUV was headed east on South McCarran when it struck a 40-year-old Reno man who was crossing the road mid-block at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information should call Reno Police at 775-334-2141.
