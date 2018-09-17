LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas have identified a 23-year-old man being sought in the wounding of a child in a vehicle with her family in front of a Las Vegas business.

The department released a previous jail photo of Curtis Truman, who investigators identified on video firing a handgun outside a smoke shop, wounding the 7-year-old girl in the back.

Police say the girl is expected to recover.

A lawyer who represented Truman in a 2013 conspiracy and theft conviction didn’t immediately respond Monday to a request for comment.

The girl’s mother, a male driver and the girl’s 4-year-old brother were in the car but weren’t hit by gunfire.

Police say the driver argued with Truman and another man before shots were fired.

The other suspect has not been identified.





