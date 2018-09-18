LUCAS, Iowa (AP) - State and local authorities are investigating the deaths of a man and woman inside their home in the south-central Iowa community of Lucas.

Lucas County deputies were sent to the home Monday to check a report of a shooting. Deputies found the bodies inside.

The two have been identified as 64-year-old Julie Dawson and her husband, 66-year-old Craig Dawson.

Autopsies were ordered. Authorities suspect the two died as a result of a murder-suicide.

Des Moines police say Craig Dawson retired in 2007 after 33 years on the force.





