DECORAH, Iowa (AP) - Two young people have been charged with first-degree murder in a northeast Iowa beating death.

Winneshiek County court records show charges were upgraded Monday for the teen and 18-year-old Dalton Adam. Authorities accuse them of killing 46-year-old David Hansen, of Decorah, on July 12. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Hansen died Aug. 30 .

The records say the teen and Adam already had pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and other crimes. The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.





