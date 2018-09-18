CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say an argument led to the shooting of three people at a gas station.

News outlets cite a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police release that says three men began arguing in a McDonald’s parking lot shortly before midnight Monday, and continued as they walked over to a convenience store at the Shell gas station. Police say one of the men shot the other two as they left, and a woman pumping gas was also struck by a bullet.

All three were hospitalized for what police say are non-life-threatening issues.

No one has been arrested and no identities have been disclosed.





