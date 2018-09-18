ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) - A second arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old Connecticut boy.

Enfield police on Monday charged 20-year-old Michael Cerrato with hindering prosecution in connection with the Sept. 9 death of Justin Brady. Brady was found stabbed outside Cerrato’s home. Cerrato is the son of Enfield’s assistant town attorney, Mark Cerrato, who has been placed on leave by the town.

Police say Cerrato left the scene after the stabbing, and drove the suspect, 18-year-old Shyhiem Adams, to Hartford. Police say Cerrato changed his story about what happened several times.

Cerrato is being held on $50,000 bond and it was not clear if he has a lawyer.

Adams is charged with manslaughter and is being held on $750,000 bail. His lawyer says he was bullied in school.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.