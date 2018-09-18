Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is set to publish a new book about the agency and President Trump, his publishers announced Tuesday.

Mr. McCabe’s book, “The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump,” is scheduled to be released in December.

“I wrote this book because the president’s attacks on me symbolize his destructive effect on the country as a whole,” he said in a statement. “He is undermining America’s safety and security, and eroding public confidence in its institutions. His attacks on the most crucial institutions of government, and on the professionals who serve within them, should make every American stand up and take notice.”

Mr. McCabe took over the FBI after his predecessor, James Corey, was fired. He quickly came under scrutiny from President Trump over his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and the Russia probe.

The Justice Department cited “lack of candor” as a reason to terminate Mr. McCabe’s role at the FBI, just days before he qualified for his pension.

A GoFundMe account for Mr. McCabewas set up in the aftermath and shut down after raising over $500,000 in just a few days.

This is not the first tell-all book from a target of President Trump for Mr. McCabe’s publishers, St. Martin’s Press. The firm is also releasing Stormy Daniels’ book in October, which will detail the alleged affair she had with Mr. Trump.





