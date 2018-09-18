LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A federal grand jury in Arkansas has issued a new indictment against a man and his son alleging the father attempted to kill a U.S. airman on a military base in Japan.

Justice Department and Air Force officials said Tuesday Rodrigo Pineda Gomez, formerly of Jacksonville, Arkansas, and his son, Miguel Gomez, allegedly assaulted three airmen on Misawa Air Base in 2016 and that Rodrigo Gomez allegedly attempted to kill one of them.

An earlier indictment accused Rodrigo Gomez of attempted voluntary manslaughter and assault charges, but he is accused in the new indictment of also lying to law enforcement about who threw the first punch. His son is accused of assault and resisting arrest.

Authorities say the father and son were residing with a service member on the base.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.