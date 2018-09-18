CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a Casa Grande man has been arrested in the shooting of his pregnant girlfriend who delivered the baby two months early.

Pinal County Sheriff’s officials say 23-year-old Javier Figueroa is jailed on suspicion of aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.

They say Figueroa’s 30-year-old girlfriend was airlifted to a hospital and is in a medically-induced coma.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Casa Grande home Monday night about a burglary in progress and someone at the house reported hearing a single gunshot.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the woman in a bedroom with a gunshot wound.

Figueroa later drove up in the woman’s car with what appeared to be blood on him and he allegedly made statements to deputies that the shooting was an accident.





