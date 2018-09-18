The woman who accuses Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault 35 years ago has told the Senate Judiciary Committee that the FBI should investigate her claims before she testifies about them.

In a letter Tuesday to Sen. Charles Grassley, Iowa Republican and panel chairman, Christine Blasey Ford says only an FBI probe can “ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner.”

The letter, signed by attorneys Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, was first reported by CNN and posted publicly by NBC News.

The letter from Ms. Ford’s lawyers also claims that a probe, which the FBI said Tuesday it would not do and which could not be completed before the hearing’s scheduled Monday date, would ensure that “the Committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions.”

But in the note, the attorneys accused some panel members of having prejudged the matter and called the conditions the panel sought something “no sexual assault survivor should be subjected to,” though the attorneys didn’t emphatically say their client would refuse to testify.

“You and your staff scheduled a public hearing for her to testify at the same table as Judge Kavanaugh in front of two dozen U.S. Senators on national television to relive this traumatic and harrowing incident. The hearing was scheduled for six short days from today and would include interrogation by Senators who appear to have made up their minds that she is ‘mistaken’ or ‘mixed up,’” the lawyers wrote.

The letter also says that Ms. Ford has “been the target of vicious harassment and even death threats” and had to leave her California home.

“We would welcome the opportunity to talk with you and Ranking Member Feinstein to discuss reasonable steps as to how Dr. Ford can cooperate while also taking care of her own health and security,” the letter said.

According to Mr. Grassley and Judiciary Committee staff, Ms. Ford had not previously responded to the panel’s invitation to testify Monday.

Judge Kavanaugh denies the claims by Ms. Ford that he and another high-school student, sometime in the early 1980s at a teen drinking party, climbed onto Ms. Ford, tried to remove her bathing suit, and covered her mouth to prevent any protest from being heard.

Ms. Ford said she was able to flee the room and eventually the house but never told anybody about it, not even her girlfriends at the time, until a couple’s therapy session with her husband in 2012.





