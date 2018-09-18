College students at Old Dominion are having a tough time casting absentee ballots over a problem that costs cents — U.S. postal stamps.

Lisa Connors with the Fairfax County Office of Public Affairs told a local radio station this week that a recent focus group shed light on the logistical “hump” for college students. Virginia officials from multiple county departments surveyed their interns to better understand the problem.

“One thing that came up, which I had heard from my own kids but I thought they were just nerdy, was that the students will go through the process of applying for a mail-in absentee ballot, they will fill out the ballot, and then, they don’t know where to get stamps. That seems to be like a hump that they can’t get across,” Ms. Connors told WTOP on Tuesday.

“They all agreed that they knew lots of people who did not send in their ballots because it was too much of a hassle or they didn’t know where to get a stamp,” she continued.

Fairfax County General Registrar Gary Scott told the radio station that another obstacle for young voters as the midterm elections near will be properly filling out the “residence address” box regarding where they are registered to vote, which differs from the location an absentee ballot should arrive.

“We have to deny [an incorrect] application because we have to match to make sure it’s the right person getting a ballot,” Mr. Scott said.





