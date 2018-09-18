RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina officials say a death row inmate has died of natural causes.
The Department of Public Safety said in a release that Rowland Hedgepeth died Monday afternoon of natural causes at the Central Prison Healthcare Complex.
Officials say the 67-year-old was convicted in Halifax County and sentenced to death in November 1987 for the first-degree murder of Richard Casey. He was also convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury on his estranged wife, Beverly.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.