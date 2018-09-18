A female Democratic lawmaker is fundraising off sexual misconduct allegations lobbed against Supreme Court nominees, asking for donations to help 11 of her fellow female Democratic senators and two challengers ahead of the midterms this November.

Sen. Patty Murray, Washington Democrat, said she was motivated to run for office after she saw the way Anita Hill was treated when she came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Justice Clarence Thomas in the 1990s.

“And in the time I’ve served in the U.S. Senate, I’ve seen personally how important it is for women’s voices to be heard,” Ms. Murray said in her fundraising email. “With your help, we can make sure they continue to be heard, loud and clear, for years to come.”

Her fundraising campaign comes as senators await Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony Monday against President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who is alleged to have forced himself on her roughly 35 years ago while in high school.

Ms. Murray is asking for people to make $5 donations in the next 24 hours, aiming to hit a goal of $100,000 to help Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Dianne Feinstein of California, Maria Cantwell of Washington, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Claire McCaskill of Missouri, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Tina Smith of Minnesota, Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

The donations will also help Jacky Rosen, a candidate in Nevada, and Kyrsten Sinema, a candidate in Arizona.

According to Ms. Murray, these are the seats Democrats must win to take control of the Senate from Republicans.

“These are the voices we need to hear in the Senate as we do all we can to strengthen health care for women and families, prevent extreme judicial nominees who want to overturn Roe v. Wade and turn back the clock on women’s health and rights, and fight back against Trump-Pence anti-woman agenda,” her fundraising email says.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.