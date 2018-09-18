The top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee told reporters Tuesday she can’t say if everything Christine Blasey Ford has said is truthful — but said she does believe Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser is credible.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s comments, reported on Twitter by Fox News journalists and quickly pounced on by Republicans, marked a break with other Democrats who have said they categorically believe Ms. Blasey Ford’s partial recollection of an attempted sexual assault at a high school party in the 1980s.

Ms. Feinstein said Ms. Blasey Ford has been “profoundly impacted,” but added, “I can’t say that everything is truthful. I don’t know.”

Ms. Feinstein, though, later clarified her statement on Twitter.

“During every step of this process, I’ve found every single piece of information from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford eminently credible, sincere and believable. She knew this would have a huge effect on her life and she was incredibly brave to come forward,” she said.

Still, the California Democrat’s original comment, tweeted by Fox reporters, was seized on by supporters of the Kavanaugh nomination.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Ms. Feinstein’s quote indicates she had doubts about Ms. Blasey Ford’s credibility.

“Now clear why top Democrat on Senate Judiciary Committee did nothing with allegation for months or even ask Judge Kavanaugh about it: Senator Feinstein just said ‘I can’t say everything’s truthful,’” Mrs. Sanders wrote on Twitter.

Presidential son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted similarly.

“Could this explain why Feinstein held it for 2 months and when she realized he would otherwise be confirmed she threw a political Hail Mary? As the father of girls and boys this overt politicization is both very disturbing and alarming,” he wrote.





