HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A former Pennsylvania doctor has pleaded guilty to felony charges after officials say he filled 332 prescriptions for Hydrocodone medications he wrote in family members’ names.

The state attorney general’s office announced Tuesday that 65-year-old Ralph Capone of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, had pleaded guilty to fraud, forgery, identity theft and felony charges related to the prescriptions.

Authorities say Capone wrote the prescriptions for Hydrocodone syrup, Hydromet syrup, and Hydrocodone pills to his mother, brother, wife and children and filled them himself at local pharmacies without those family members’ knowledge.

Hydrocodone is an opioid-based prescription drug. Pennsylvania law prohibits physicians from prescribing controlled substances to themselves or immediate family members except in emergency situations.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 27.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.