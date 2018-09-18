OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A former assistant principal accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student has pleaded no contest in Omaha.

Douglas County District Court records say 46-year-old Matthew Fedde entered the pleas Monday to two felony counts of attempted sexual assault of a child. Prosecutors had lowered the charges in exchange for Fedde’s pleas. His sentencing is set for Dec. 21.

Investigators say Fedde had multiple sexual encounters with the student on the grounds of Millard South High School last school year. Fedde was arrested after the girl’s parents found references to a sexual relationship with Fedde in her diary.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.