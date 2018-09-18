HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - A former Texas prison guard is being accused of assaulting an inmate who has died from his injuries.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Tuesday D’Andre Glasper has been charged with aggravated assault by a public servant.

Authorities allege Glasper injured inmate Gary Ryan during an Aug. 30 confrontation in the showers of the Estelle unit in Huntsville. Ryan hit his head on the shower floor.

The department’s Office of the Inspector General says earlier on Aug. 30, the inmate had spit Glasper and the prison guard disobeyed an order to stay away from Ryan.

The inmate was taken to a Houston hospital, where he died Sept. 12.

The 22-year-old Glasper, who resigned his position, is free on a $50,000 bond. Court records didn’t list an attorney for him.





