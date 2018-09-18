HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - The father of an Alabama elementary school student who brought a gun to school and accidentally shot himself has been charged.

Huntsville police Sgt. Tony McElyea said in a news release Tuesday that 41-year-old Letroy Cole Jr. was charged with receiving stolen property and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. McElyea says police obtained evidence that the firearm was originally possessed by the student’s father.

The shooting happened Monday morning at Blossomwood Elementary School. Police say the student brought the gun to school and had been showing it off when it discharged, shooting him in the hand.

Police say the student’s injuries were not life-threatening and there was no intent to harm anyone. It’s unclear if Cole has a lawyer.





