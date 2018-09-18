TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida felon has pleaded guilty to possessing thousands of pounds of explosive fuses.

Court records show that 57-year-old Marc Jason Levene pleaded guilty in Tampa federal court to two counts of possession of explosives by a convicted felon. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his Dec. 12 sentencing.

A plea agreement says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives began investigating Levene in 2016 for selling explosives without a federal license or permit. An undercover investigation confirmed Levene was selling explosive fuses online through a website called ThePyroPro.com.

The ATF and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office conducted at search of Levene’s home and storage unit in February. They seized approximately 7,733 pounds (3,500 kilograms) of explosive fuses.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.