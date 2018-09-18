ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The former treasurer for an Anchorage youth hockey association has been sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for embezzlement.

Thirty-four-year-old Jennifer Suchan, also known as Jennifer Kerr, was sentenced for embezzling more than $150,000 from the Mustang Hockey Association in the Eagle River area.

Suchan had pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud. She agreed to pay more than $170,000 in restitution.

Suchan in 2015 began forging the signature of another board member and wrote checks to herself.

She falsely claimed the money was spent on association expenses.

Prosecutors say she spent the money on family trips, car and mortgage payments, and a $1,500 chicken coop.

Prosecutors say she forged more than 140 checks over two and a half years and withdrew $14,000 in association cash.





