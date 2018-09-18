INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Catholic bishop of a northern Indiana diocese is set to release the names of clergy who’ve been credibly accused of sexual abusing children.

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend says Bishop Kevin Rhoades will release the names of priests and deacons who have been credibly accused on Tuesday afternoon. It says the list will be available on the diocesan website and through diocesan media channels.

The Diocese of Gary last month released the names of 10 former priests who the diocese has deemed guilty of sexually abusing children.

Indianapolis Archbishop Charles Thompson has said he plans to take a similar step after a review board helps compile a list of all priests, living and dead, with substantiated claims of sexual abuse against a child or minor.”





