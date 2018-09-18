CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (AP) - An Indiana man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing his father in his parents’ southwestern Michigan home.
A jury had convicted 33-year-old Joseph Craigo last month of first-degree murder in the March 2017 killing of 59-year-old Alan Craigo. The Cass County, Michigan, man was slain inside his home just north of the Indiana state line.
Craigo claimed at trial that he had acted in self-defense when he stabbed his father more than 10 times. He told jurors that he was afraid of his father and stabbed him when the man suddenly attacked him.
A judge also sentenced Craigo on Friday to up to 20 years in prison for carrying a weapon with unlawful intent and ordered him have no contact with his mother.
