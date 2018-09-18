GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man who is serving a 100-year prison sentence for a homicide has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for brandishing a gun during a carjacking.

The U.S. attorney’s office says the federal sentence 29-year-old Branden Miesmer received Monday will run consecutive to his state sentence for the methamphetamine-fueled shooting death of 26-year-old Cody Bruyere in Great Falls in September 2015.

Prosecutors say officers were pursuing Miesmer north of Helena hours after the shooting when the car he was driving hit a raccoon and became disabled.

A driver reported Miesmer pointed a gun at his face and forced him and his children out of their vehicle.

Miesmer fled into the hills north of Helena, prompting a multi-day manhunt.

Miesmer has said he doesn’t remember the crime and is now being treated for mental illnesses and PTSD.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.