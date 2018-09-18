FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Jury selection is beginning in the trial of a man accused in the killing of a pregnant North Dakota woman whose baby was cut from her womb.

Prospective jurors were reporting Tuesday for the trial of William Hoehn (HANE). He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind of Fargo.

Hoehn’s former girlfriend, Brooke Crews, pleaded guilty earlier to killing Greywind and cutting her baby from her womb. The baby survived.

Hoehn has admitted that he helped cover up Greywind’s murder, but he said he didn’t know Crews had planned to kill her.





