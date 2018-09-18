WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Police in northern Delaware are investigating the drowning of a kayaker.

Authorities say the kayaker capsized on the Brandywine River near the North Market Street Bridge was carried down the river by the swift current.

A police officer and a paramedic were able to pull the victim, who was unresponsive, from the water and began CPR.

The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A flash flood watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday for northern Delaware, as a cold front and the remnants of Hurricane Florence moved through the region.





