JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A judge is letting off the hook some people sued by relatives of a Mississippi man after he killed himself following a bitterly-fought U.S. Senate race.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Tuesday ruled Mark Mayfield’s widow and sons can’t sue a law firm or police chief.

However, Reeves says he’ll hear more argument on whether they can sue a mayor and police officers.

The plaintiffs say they sued members of a political network who pushed Mayfield to suicide after he was charged with conspiracy to exploit a vulnerable adult.

Mayfield supported tea party upstart Chris McDaniel, who lost to Sen. Thad Cochran in 2014’s Republican primary.

The felony charge was tied to unauthorized publication of a photo of Cochran’s wife, Rose, who lived in a nursing home with dementia.





