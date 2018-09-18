PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say alcohol caused a 19-year-old man from out of town to start a fire at a Washington State University fraternity house.

Pullman police used surveillance video and interviews with Theta Chi Fraternity members to arrest 19-year-old Isaac Scott DePaolo in Cheney, more than 60 miles north of the university campus.

He was jailed Monday on charges of arson and breaking into a vehicle to start the fire. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Firefighters were called about 5 a.m. Sunday to the blaze that destroyed the back deck.

There were also fires in front of the house, which was not damaged, and a nearby dumpster. No one was hurt.

DePaolo isn’t a Washington State University student and a motive hasn’t been determined, though police say alcohol was involved.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.