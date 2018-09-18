WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A man convicted of fatally shooting the leader of his Coptic church during a church fundraiser in 2008 is seeking a new trial.

But in a report and recommendation submitted to a judge Monday, a court commissioner said 68-year-old Monir George has not demonstrated that he deserves a retrial.

George is serving life in prison after a judge found him guilty but mentally ill in the shooting of 63-year-old Malak Michael.

George filed an appeal this year challenging the testimony of police firearms expert Carl Rone and former medical examiner Richard Callery.

Callery pleaded no contest to official misconduct in 2015 and Rone is currently charged with falsifying time sheets. But the commissioner said there’s no evidence either was engaged in misconduct at the time of George’s trial in 2009.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.