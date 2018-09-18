CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, driving her to Alabama after violently attacking her mother in her South Carolina home.

Media outlets reported 37-year-old Thomas Evans also admitted to FBI agents that he stabbed and killed his girlfriend who hasn’t been seen in seven months. He hasn’t been charged yet in that crime.

Evans faces 30 years to life for the kidnapping and aggravated sexual abuse when he is sentenced later.

Prosecutors say Evans followed the mother and daughter to their Johns Island home on Feb. 13 and kidnapped the girl after attacking her mother.

The girl escaped in Riverside, Alabama, after a railroad crew spotted Evans asleep in his car. He was arrested in Lauderdale County, Mississippi, after a police chase.





